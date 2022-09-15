Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Klever has a market cap of $42.88 million and approximately $873,731.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,880,780,407 coins. The official website for Klever is klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

