Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Tops $3,584.37

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 391.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $3,584.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

