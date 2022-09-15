Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €14.90 ($15.20) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Down 2.8 %

ETR KCO opened at €8.95 ($9.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.93 and its 200 day moving average is €10.25. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($13.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $892.76 million and a PE ratio of 1.54.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

