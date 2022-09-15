KnoxFS (New) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a market cap of $105,774.22 and $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 912.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.88 or 0.12041424 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00835812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021002 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00035229 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.