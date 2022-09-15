KOK Trading Down 7.7% This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001436 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $30.37 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

