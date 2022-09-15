Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.52

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.58. Koss shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 27,853 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

