Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

