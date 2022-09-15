K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €30.00 by Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 5th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.41) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.6 %

ETR SDF opened at €22.18 ($22.63) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €12.04 ($12.29) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($37.19). The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.33.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.