KStarCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Million (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, KStarCoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

About KStarCoin

KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

