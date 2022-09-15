Kulupu (KLP) 1-Day Volume Hits $32,392.00

Kulupu (KLP) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Kulupu has a total market cap of $161,198.00 and approximately $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kulupu coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kulupu Coin Profile

Kulupu (CRYPTO:KLP) uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official website is kulupu.network. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kulupu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kulupu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kulupu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

