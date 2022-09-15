Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $18,614.95 and $45.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

