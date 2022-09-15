L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires Shares of 7,324 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.