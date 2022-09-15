L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $379,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.