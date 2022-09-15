L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 6,175 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

