L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 8,748 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

