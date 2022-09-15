L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average is $187.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.