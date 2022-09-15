L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 531.3% in August

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 531.3% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About L’Air Liquide

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.