Lamden Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $18,708.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

