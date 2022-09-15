Lanceria One Day Volume Reaches $9,889.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Lanceria has a total market cap of $608,139.27 and $9,889.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000394 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030516 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LANC is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs. Lanceria’s official website is lanceria.io/exchanges.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

