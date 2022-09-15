Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 96.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $122,218.31 and $102.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 626% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.07 or 0.12475533 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00835644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021002 BTC.
Landbox Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
