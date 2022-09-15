Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $3.17 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

