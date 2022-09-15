Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 29 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,561,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,133,000 after buying an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

