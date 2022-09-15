Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Lesaka Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

