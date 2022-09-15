Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Lesaka Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44.
About Lesaka Technologies
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lesaka Technologies (LSAK)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.