Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Achieves $117,101.72

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $117,101.72 and approximately $39.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,725.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.54 or 0.07419420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00170125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00283435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00735369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.69 or 0.00596634 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

