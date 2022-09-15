Lever Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $87,226.72 (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Lever Token has a total market capitalization of $87,226.72 and approximately $14,095.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lever Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lever Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065078 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00076520 BTC.

Lever Token Coin Profile

Lever Token (LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lever Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

