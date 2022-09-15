Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.64. 356,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,300,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,813 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $12,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.