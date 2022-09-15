Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $1.21 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $133,068.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00286230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001232 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024584 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

