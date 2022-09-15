LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH opened at $1.54 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About LightPath Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

