LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH opened at $1.54 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

