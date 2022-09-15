LikeCoin Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $6,374.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065132 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,703,299 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

