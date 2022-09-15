LINK Price Reaches $34.74 on Top Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, LINK has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.74 or 0.00175398 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $214.32 million and $109,209.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

