Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Cap Reaches $167.99 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $167.99 million and $3.41 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,203.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00035296 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 164,905,463 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

