Lisk Reaches Market Capitalization of $126.68 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Lisk has a total market cap of $126.68 million and $5.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.