Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $524.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,686.75 or 1.00194652 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 766,038,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Twitch “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

