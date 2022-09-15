Litecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.02 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.46 or 0.00285479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 billion and $630.09 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001215 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024499 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.48 or 0.03187919 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,177,469 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

