Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Position Increased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in Lithium Americas by 256.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,839 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,656,000 after buying an additional 338,580 shares during the period. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

