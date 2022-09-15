LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
LL Flooring Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LL opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $219.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LL Flooring will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in LL Flooring by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Featured Stories
