Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

