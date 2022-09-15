LOCGame Reaches Market Cap of $832,376.05 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market cap of $832,376.05 and approximately $73,706.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 761.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.63 or 0.12472279 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00837142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035227 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. LOCGame’s official website is locgame.io.

Buying and Selling LOCGame

According to CryptoCompare, “Legends of Crypto (LOC) is a type of Top Trump Card Game on blockchain where players can win valuable tokens as well as NFT items. It leverages Decentralized Finance and DAO governance to create a sustainable, enjoyable and fun playing game ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

