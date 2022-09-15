LockTrip (LOC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.94 Million

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. LockTrip has a market cap of $10.94 million and $10,320.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004484 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LockTrip

LockTrip’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

