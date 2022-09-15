Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Up 13,200.0% in August

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 13,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Longfor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Longfor Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Longfor Group stock opened at 35.23 on Thursday. Longfor Group has a one year low of 26.77 and a one year high of 61.90.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

