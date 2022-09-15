Lossless (LSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Lossless has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $356,685.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 672.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.03 or 0.12484068 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00837912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00035187 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi. The official website for Lossless is lossless.cash.

Lossless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lossless protocol – at its core, a piece of code that token creators insert into their tokens – this code empowers Lossless to freeze any fraudulent transaction based on a set of fraud identification parameters.LSS tokens were built as an integral part of the Lossless ecosystem to significantly influence the DeFi market and achieve more remarkable results by involving its community when making crucial decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

