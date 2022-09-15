Lovesac (LOVE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE):

9/9/2022 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $124.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $369.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lovesac by 265.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

