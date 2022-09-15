Lowell Farms (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Trading Up 3.6%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.21 and last traded at 0.19. Approximately 92,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 119,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.19.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.22 and a 200 day moving average of 0.26.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

