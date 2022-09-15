LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXU. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $17.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 23.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.