LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 8%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.32. 8,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,200,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXU. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.70.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 287,077 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the period.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

