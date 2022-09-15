M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $3.11 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

HD stock opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.