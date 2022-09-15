M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,797 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.