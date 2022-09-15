M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 683,105 shares of company stock worth $20,424,657. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.08. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
