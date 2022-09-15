M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 683,105 shares of company stock worth $20,424,657. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.08. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.