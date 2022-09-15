MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $13.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.96. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.